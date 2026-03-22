Trust Co of the South Raises Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Trading Down 0.4%

AAPL opened at $247.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CLSA increased their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.

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Apple Profile

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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