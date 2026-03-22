Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires 506,260 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,260 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $310,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CLSA upped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $247.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.99 and a 200-day moving average of $262.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.