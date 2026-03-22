Tuttle Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.29.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom’s product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

Further Reading

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