iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Sold by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,089 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,536,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 64,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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