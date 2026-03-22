Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 20,797.03%.
Lightwave Logic Stock Performance
Shares of LWLG opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $905.56 million, a PE ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 3.02. Lightwave Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lightwave Logic
In related news, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,942.36. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 25,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $89,056.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,325.12. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lightwave Logic presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Lightwave Logic
About Lightwave Logic
Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro?optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.
Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.
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