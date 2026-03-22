Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 20,797.03%.

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

Shares of LWLG opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $905.56 million, a PE ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 3.02. Lightwave Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lightwave Logic

In related news, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,942.36. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 25,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $89,056.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,325.12. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lightwave Logic presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About Lightwave Logic

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro?optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

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