iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Position Trimmed by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,072 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $175,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 696,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,624,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 104,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of IJH opened at $65.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $72.56.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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