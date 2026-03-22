Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,846 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $230,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,462.5% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $87.23 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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