Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $622.37 and last traded at $626.6440. Approximately 6,462,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 1,950,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $637.51.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.16.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $628.41 and its 200 day moving average is $531.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 959,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.