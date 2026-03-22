Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $208.73 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,254,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $208,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,345,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,544,000 after purchasing an additional 133,977 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 3.3%

VEA stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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