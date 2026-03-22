Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,086,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,247 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $521,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 352,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,396,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

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