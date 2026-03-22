iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,621,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507,215 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,962,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $101.46.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

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