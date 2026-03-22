Condor Energies (TSE:CDR) Issues Earnings Results

Condor Energies (TSE:CDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$17.57 million for the quarter.

Condor Energies Stock Up 24.1%

TSE:CDR opened at C$2.37 on Friday. Condor Energies has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93.

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About Condor Energies

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Condor Energies is an internationally focused, publicly traded energy transition company that is uniquely positioned on the doorstep of European and Asian markets. With producing natural gas and condensate assets in Uzbekistan, an ongoing initiative to construct and operate Central Asia’s first LNG facility in Kazakhstan, and a separate initiative to develop and produce lithium brine in Kazakhstan, we’ve built a strong foundation for reserves, production and cashflow growth while also striving to minimize our environmental footprint.

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