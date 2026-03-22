Condor Energies (TSE:CDR) Issues Earnings Results

Condor Energies (TSE:CDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$17.57 million for the quarter.
Condor Energies Stock Up 24.1%
TSE:CDR opened at C$2.37 on Friday. Condor Energies has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93.
About Condor Energies
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.