iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $332.51 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $368.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

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