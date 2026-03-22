TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,484 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $198,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Visa by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $281,045,000 after purchasing an additional 159,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $301.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.03 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.