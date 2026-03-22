Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 72,087 ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADMA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 8.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,966,000 after buying an additional 358,627 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,141,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,719,000 after acquiring an additional 826,415 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,390,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,529,000 after acquiring an additional 786,865 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 272,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 205,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $877,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $109,690.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,038,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. This represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,958. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

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ADMA Biologics Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.51.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 28.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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