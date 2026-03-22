3,250 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Bought by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,405,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,232,748,000 after buying an additional 512,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,808,270,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,405,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,336,000 after acquiring an additional 376,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,930,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,914,000 after acquiring an additional 553,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,638,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $173.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.27. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.68.

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About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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