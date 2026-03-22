10,736 Shares in AECOM $ACM Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 103.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,038,000 after acquiring an additional 250,043 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AECOM by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 792,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

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AECOM Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of ACM opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.14. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Weiss Ratings lowered AECOM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long?term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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