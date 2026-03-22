Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $564,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,536,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,886 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,707 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,897,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,390,000 after acquiring an additional 937,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,174,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $174,263.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 292,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,503,093.74. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,923. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 17.35%.Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

See Also

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