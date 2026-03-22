ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EMO opened at $53.25 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 777,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 108,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 650,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,637,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,085,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $5,844,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EMO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current distribution income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily targets equities and equity-related securities of companies in the energy midstream sector, including entities involved in the gathering, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.

EMO’s portfolio typically includes common stocks, convertible securities and interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy infrastructure partnerships.

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