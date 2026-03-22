Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a 33.3% increase from Helios Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helios Technologies ( NYSE:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. CJS Securities upgraded Helios Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Company Profile

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Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company’s Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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