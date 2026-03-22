CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.39 and last traded at $74.7640. 33,239,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 18,865,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.55.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

CocaCola Stock Down 1.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This trade represents a 47.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in CocaCola by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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