Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,774,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,598 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.84% of Kimberly-Clark worth $281,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.24. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.26 and a 12 month high of $147.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.35%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.