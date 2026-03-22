Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

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Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

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Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust pursues income through a portfolio of domestic and international fixed-income and equity securities, including high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade debt, preferred securities and dividend-paying stocks. Its investment strategy emphasizes diversification across credit quality, sector and geography to balance income generation with risk management.

The fund employs leverage, including borrowing and preferred shares, to enhance its income potential within regulatory limits.

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