Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 239,242,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 589% from the average daily volume of 34,737,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 33.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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