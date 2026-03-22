Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,363,066 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,363,066 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.42% of Marvell Technology worth $302,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,832 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

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Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.8%

MRVL stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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