pippin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.51 Million (PIPPIN)

pippin (PIPPIN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, pippin has traded 75.3% lower against the US dollar. pippin has a total market capitalization of $91.62 million and approximately $34.51 million worth of pippin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pippin token can now be purchased for about $0.0916 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pippin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,857.40 or 0.99870671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,670.65 or 1.00079267 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pippin

pippin’s total supply is 999,996,253 tokens. pippin’s official website is pippin.love. pippin’s official Twitter account is @pippinlovesyou.

pippin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pippin (PIPPIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. pippin has a current supply of 999,996,253. The last known price of pippin is 0.09467385 USD and is down -12.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $36,080,799.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pippin.love.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pippin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pippin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pippin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pippin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pippin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.