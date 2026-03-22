Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

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Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $155.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average is $139.58. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $857.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.92 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,609.60. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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