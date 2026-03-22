peaq (PEAQ) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week

peaq (PEAQ) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, peaq has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. peaq has a market cap of $29.07 million and $2.29 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One peaq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,857.40 or 0.99870671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,650.84 or 0.99995037 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

peaq Profile

peaq was first traded on November 11th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,389,746,524 coins and its circulating supply is 1,937,226,210 coins. The official website for peaq is www.peaq.xyz. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq. The official message board for peaq is www.peaq.xyz/community/blog.

Buying and Selling peaq

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,389,662,505.5423544 with 1,937,161,098.69515263 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.01517371 USD and is down -10.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,627,151.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade peaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy peaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

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