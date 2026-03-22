Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Spire Inc. $SR

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Spire comprises approximately 0.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Spire worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 212,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $9,636,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Spire by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Spire by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Spire by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Spire Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE:SR opened at $88.42 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.94 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. Spire had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm had revenue of $762.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

Further Reading

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