Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,347,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,405 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 3.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $343,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank of Texas lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,467,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,691.15. This represents a 59.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. The trade was a 54.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

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Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Further Reading

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