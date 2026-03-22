Zama Price Hits $0.0226 on Top Exchanges (ZAMA)

Zama (ZAMA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Zama has a market capitalization of $49.80 million and $12.78 million worth of Zama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zama has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Zama token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,857.40 or 0.99870671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,650.84 or 0.99995037 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zama Profile

Zama’s launch date was February 1st, 2026. Zama’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens. Zama’s official Twitter account is @zama. The official website for Zama is www.zama.org. Zama’s official message board is www.zama.org/blog. The Reddit community for Zama is https://reddit.com/r/zama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zama

According to CryptoCompare, “Zama (ZAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2026and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zama has a current supply of 11,000,000,000 with 2,200,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Zama is 0.02257036 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $11,856,974.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zama.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zama using one of the exchanges listed above.

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