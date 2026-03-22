Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised Brookfield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long?lived, cash?generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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