Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 19,510 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 268.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,155.60. This represents a 90.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,079.22. This represents a 25.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

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