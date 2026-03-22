Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 45.5% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $4,243,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 967,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,526,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 27.2% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 417,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,649,000 after buying an additional 89,129 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $488.15 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $510.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $226.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. DZ Bank cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

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