Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

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Ferrari News Summary

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Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari stock opened at $314.40 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $312.51 and a twelve month high of $519.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.97 and its 200 day moving average is $392.56.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $3.615 dividend. This represents a yield of 99.0%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $407.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RACE

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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