Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $813.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $897.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $845.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.