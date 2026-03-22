Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD Shares Sold by Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC

Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.3% of Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $53.07.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

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