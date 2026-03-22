Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 97.1% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,736,000 after buying an additional 175,960 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 563,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after buying an additional 40,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.0%

CHD opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $113.91.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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