NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $17.10 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5,643.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,244,764,000 after purchasing an additional 636,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,801,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,726,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,285,608,000 after purchasing an additional 711,278 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,891,845,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $272.60.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 125,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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