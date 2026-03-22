42-coin (42) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million

42-coin (42) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $25,811.97 or 0.37604477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $4.31 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00013438 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00078582 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About 42-coin
42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling 42-coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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