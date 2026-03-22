Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.92 Million

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a total market capitalization of $136.67 million and approximately $15.92 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Sonic (prev. FTM) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,857.40 or 0.99870671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,650.84 or 0.99995037 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Coin Profile

Sonic (prev. FTM) was first traded on December 18th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,222,625,000 coins. The official website for Sonic (prev. FTM) is www.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sonic (prev. FTM)

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic has a current supply of 3,222,625,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic is 0.04320706 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $14,745,251.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonic (prev. FTM) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the exchanges listed above.

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