Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Shares of BSX stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.05. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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