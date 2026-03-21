iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.4760, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

iPath Select MLP ETN Stock Down 0.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77.

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iPath Select MLP ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3929 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iPath Select MLP ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Select MLP ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iPath Select MLP ETN ( NYSEARCA:ATMP Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

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