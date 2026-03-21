Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,951 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 173.4% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 326.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.