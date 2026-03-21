Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 175,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 408,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Avanti Helium Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a market cap of C$51.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp. in August 2022. Avanti Helium Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.