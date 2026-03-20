Freedom Financial Partners LLC Buys 17,762 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY

Freedom Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Freedom Financial Partners LLC owned 1.62% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 243.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 68,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period.

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SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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