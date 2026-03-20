Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV is Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,560 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 8.0% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $31,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,890,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 145,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $43.39.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DISV was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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