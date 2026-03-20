Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Bought by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 269.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPMO. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 468.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.51. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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