First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 12,350 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,328.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

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JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1914 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US. JPIB was launched on Apr 3, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

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