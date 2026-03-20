Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,867 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $116.03 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.47 and a 52-week high of $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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